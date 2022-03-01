ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill to require Holocaust lessons in Nebraska schools advances

North Platte Post
1 day ago
 1 day ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska public schools would have to teach lessons about the Holocaust and other episodes of genocide...

North Platte Post

Five races to watch from candidate filing deadline in Nebraska

Familiar names and few surprises marked the last day of filing to run for public office in Nebraska’s May 10 primary election. State Board of Education, District 5: Helen Raikes of Ashland, a retired professor of early childhood education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the widow of former State Sen. Ron Raikes, announced Tuesday that she is challenging incumbent Kirk Penner of Aurora for the seat.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska joins nationwide investigation into TikTok

LINCOLN, Neb.-Attorney General Peterson co-led a nationwide investigation into TikTok for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults while use is associated with physical and mental health harms. Attorneys General nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Community College announces CDL training

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Community College’s Business and Community Education department will roll out a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training course later this month. An extension of the college’s “Motor School,” the program is designed to address a shortage of drivers for the third-largest industry in the state....
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska names Dudley state veterinarian

LINCOLN — Nebraska has a new state veterinarian, and he’s spent decades helping livestock in a state whose economy depends on animal agriculture to pay many of its bills. Dr. Roger Dudley, who served as state epidemiologist and deputy state veterinarian for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, replaces Dr. Dennis Hughes, who retired in December.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska trout stockings begin

LINCOLN, Neb.-It’s time to go trout fishing again in Nebraska. Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state in March to enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas. Additionally, the Two Rivers State Recreation Area Trout Lake in Douglas County will open...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Markowski Heads Hardware Haul

Lincoln - Alexis Markowski captured Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year and second-team All-Big Ten honors to headline an impressive list of Nebraska winners when the conference announced its annual awards for the 2021-22 women's basketball season on Tuesday, March 1. Markowski, a 6-3 freshman forward/center from Lincoln, Neb., swept Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

COLUMN: My four-year personal health journey

Recently a friend asked me to record my personal health journey. I was hesitant to do so until I realized it might help others seek the medical help they need. I have always tried to be healthy — watched my weight, participated in sports like basketball and rugby from high school on, never smoked, and ran every day. I ran in marathons, not with the expectation to win but as a challenge to myself. I always kept a very active schedule, including extensive travel for both work and pleasure.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska woman gets over 8 years in prison for kidnapping grandchildren

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Nora Gilda Guevara-Tirana, age 43, of Tekamah, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court on February 23, 2022, in Omaha for kidnapping. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Guevara-Tirana to 100 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing her term of imprisonment, Guevara-Tirana will begin a 3-year term of supervised release. Guevara-Tirana, originally from Mexico, faces deportation proceedings after her release from prison.
TEKAMAH, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska would provide free contraceptives under new bill

The Health and Human Services Committee considered a bill Feb. 24 that would provide state-funded, free contraceptives to women upon request. Under LB1129, introduced by Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, the state would provide free contraceptives approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration to any woman who requests them. Contraceptives would be distributed through Title X and family planning clinics, public health clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and other distribution points.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Rejection or welcome: Transgender Catholics encounter both

For transgender Catholics across the United States, retaining their faith can entail complex calculations. They face rebukes from some fellow Catholics, including many bishops, yet find full acceptance in some premises of the church. A small but growing number of parishes have formed LGBTQ ministries or support groups and warmly...
RELIGION
