Bill to require Holocaust lessons in Nebraska schools advances

Recently a friend asked me to record my personal health journey. I was hesitant to do so until I realized it might help others seek the medical help they need. I have always tried to be healthy — watched my weight, participated in sports like basketball and rugby from high school on, never smoked, and ran every day. I ran in marathons, not with the expectation to win but as a challenge to myself. I always kept a very active schedule, including extensive travel for both work and pleasure.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO