ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Littleton-built GOES-T weather satellite successfully launches Tuesday

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jfp1q_0eSatbzt00

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday was an exciting day for the weather community with the launch of the GOES-T weather satellite.

The satellite was built by Lockheed Martin in Littleton before being shipped off to prep for launch.

The Colorado-based United Launch Alliance launched the satellite on an Atlas V 541 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch took place Tuesday afternoon at 2:38 p.m. mountain time.

Related: Here’s how Lockheed Martin will bring space rocks back from Mars

This weather satellite will become GOES-18 and will replace GOES-17. It will quickly provide important satellite imagery to help meteorologists around the world improve forecasting.

According to NOAA, GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R series. It will provide advanced imagery, atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and will monitor space weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
Littleton, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Littleton, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Littleton, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Space Weather#Goes T#Kdvr#United Launch Alliance#Atlas V 541#Noaa#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy