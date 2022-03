With celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo regularly wearing clothes older than they are—and in the pop star’s case, that could be as recent as 2001—it’s hard to know what qualifies as “vintage” these days. But there was no doubt that Zendaya really meant it when she described the red-and-green couture gown she wore to the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend as “archival.” Designed by Pierre Balmain himself, the look dates all the way back to 1956. “This is REAL vintage people,” the New York Times critic Vanessa Friedman tweeted. “Not clothes from five years ago. Respect.”

