A lone Republican Senator voted against his party to block an anti-trans bill in the state of Arizona. The legislation would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth but the vote of State Senator Tyler Pace combined with that of three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, split the vote 4-4, ensuring the bill failed. Tyler Pace said it was the testimonies of LGBTQ youth and their families that convinced him to vote against the bill. "The testimonies we heard today about the many people who are using these avenues of medical treatments to save lives, to improve lives," he said during the committee hearing, reported NBC News. "I don't want my vote to stop those great things."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO