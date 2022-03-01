Sixers plan to use Willie Cauley-Stein more to get a better look at him

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of work to do to ensure everyone is on the same page before the playoffs begin in mid-April. While the focus will remain on integrating James Harden into the fold, they also need a backup center.

While Paul Millsap, also acquired in the Harden deal, is a proven veteran, this is his 16th season in the league. It looks as if he has lost a step against the league’s more athletic big men.

The Sixers signed Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day deal, but he has only played a handful of minutes in garbage time and hasn’t had a chance to show what he can do. With only so much time left to evaluate what he can do, the Sixers want to give him more of a look over the next few games.

“We didn’t do enough in practice to see anything, honestly, but we do anticipate using him quickly,” said coach Doc Rivers at practice on Tuesday. “We just gotta see what he can do for us. We need a rim protector, and he can do that. He can supply that.”

Cauley-Stein averages 0.8 blocks per game for his career, but the 7-footer brings something to the Sixers’ bench: size and rebounding. He can intimidate incoming ball-handlers and make them think twice at the rim.

