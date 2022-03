Before starting a backup, you should consider how to automate the process. Manual backup processes are prone to errors and should be scheduled to occur during times of lower server load. Using a system for cloud server backup will also prevent errors. Generally, a good rule of thumb is to make three copies of each file on two different media, which is better than one copy on one medium and a third copy on another. Furthermore, you should segment your data according to the time-criticality and the less-urgent data in terms of space-saving backups.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO