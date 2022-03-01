ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Pulls Tuesday Night Title Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 6 days ago

A documentary about Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David was pulled from HBO's Tuesday night schedule just hours before it was set to premiere. The first part of The Larry David Story was scheduled to debut on HBO at 10 p.m. ET before it would be released on HBO Max. The...

popculture.com

Popculture

Gerard Butler's Most Raved-About Movie Is Leaving Netflix in March

One of Gerard Butler's most iconic movies is leaving Netflix at the end of this month – the historical action drama 300. Butler starred as Leonidas, the King of Sparta in this adaptation of the 1998 comic book series by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. If you want to experience the grueling slow-motion battles again, you have until March 31, 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hallmark Unveils Its April Movie Releases Lineup

Spring is almost here, and love is in the air at Hallmark. On Monday, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries released their full lineup of new movies coming in April 2022. The upcoming lineup of films that will begin rolling out on Saturday, April 2, includes six brand new films promising plenty of romance and thrills.
MOVIES
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Soap Opera Favorite Renewed Through 2024

The Bold and the Beautiful has officially been renewed! CBS on Wednesday, March 1 announced that the long-running soap opera has been renewed for two more years through the 2023-2024 season, extending the show through Seasons 36 and 37. The renewal comes as the series prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary later this month.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Reportedly Claiming Responsibility for Major Segments of Talk Show

Amid news that Wendy Williams' ex-husband and former manager Kevin Hunter is suing the production company who houses her almost-former daytime talk show for wrongful termination, Hunter has leaked an email from executives, in which he says proves he's responsible for many of the segments that make the show a hit. Hunter was fired in 2019 after Williams divorced him following 25 years of marriage, Hunter's mistress, and love child. He's served as her manager since before their nuptials in the 90s and reportedly brokered the deal that garnered Williams her spot on Fox. But since Williams' leave of absence in her ongoing health struggles, comedian Sherri Shepherd has been brought in as a permanent replacement with her own talk show set to premiere in Williams' time slot this fall. Now, Hunter wants the company to pay up.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Get Bad News About '1883' Spinoff Season 2

1883 fans got bad news on Monday concerning a new update on a potential second season — or lack thereof. The Yellowstone spinoff has been a huge hit with fans on Paramount+ but, even though it was already renewed for Season 2, new comments from creator Taylor Sheridan indicate that the series might be finished. While speaking to Deadline, Sheridan cast doubt on the renewal news by saying, "We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that's what we did." Sheridan's quote seems to imply that he is finished with 1883, despite Paramount's renewal announcement.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Denies Ozzy's Claim That They're Leaving the US

It turns out that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne aren't making the move back to the United Kingdom. Despite the fact that Ozzy told the Mirror that he and his wife were leaving Los Angeles, Sharon took to Instagram to deny reports that they're moving. She even shared how she and Ozzy will continue to spend time in both Los Angeles and "across the pond."
MUSIC
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel trimmed its line-up of mystery movie series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January. Hallmark never formally announced the cancelations, leaving the stars of each franchise to break the bad news to their fans on their own social media pages.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Josh Hartnett Secretly Got Married in 2021

Josh Hartnett is officially a married man. According to The Sun, Hartnett married his longtime girlfriend Tamsin Egerton in November. Hartnett and Egerton have been together for 10 years and share three children together. The Sun reported that Hartnett and Egerton wed in a low-key ceremony held at The Old...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Charlie Sheen Is Returning to TV in New Series

Charlie Sheen is making his way back to television for the new dramedy series Ramble On, Deadline reports. The Two and a Half Men alum stars as himself in the new series by Entourage creator Doug Ellin alongside HBO series alum Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon, who also play themselves as the Hollywood veterans look to "reinvent their voices alongside up and comers looking to establish their own."
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Desperate Hour on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by the brilliant award-winning director Phillip Noyce, ‘The Desperate Hour’ is a thriller movie that has a mother, Amy Carr, racing against time to save her son, Noah, while the authorities place the entire town under lockdown due to a shooting incident at her son’s school. Amy tries her best to reach out to her son, while Noah holds his nerves in what is a nerve-racking experience for the entire town.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Expected

Yellowstone fans have been desperate to know when Season 5 of the show will debut and, while no specific date has been announced, a general release date window has been revealed. Variety previously spoke with executive producer David Glasser about all things Yellowstone, and reported that the EP indicated filming for Season 5 would begin in May, and the series is likely to premiere in Fall 2022. "It's the prime of the show," Glasser said of where the show's narrative is currently. "I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of story to tell."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Batman Pulled From Russian Movie Theaters Before Premiere

Minutes after Disney announced it's temporarily pausing the distribution of its movies to Russia, Warner Brothers is doing the same. Late Monday night, Warners announced it's pulling The Batman from Russian cinemas indefinitely due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

