Here Are The Highest-Rated Fine Dining Restaurants In Indianapolis

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then.

Stacker revealed the highest-rated fine dining restaurants across the city. The website used data from TipAdvisor to compile the list.

According to Stacker, here are the top 10 highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Indianapolis:

1. Vida

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

Price: $$$$

Address: 601 E New York St Corner of New York and Park, Indianapolis, IN 46202

2. The Capital Grille

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204

4. Harry and Izzy's

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,889 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079

5. Tony's of Indianapolis

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431

6. St. Elmo Steak House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,615 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079

7. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,066 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

Price: $$$$

Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600

8. Mesh

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

Price: $$$$

Address: 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608

9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (596 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

Price: $$$$

Address: 30 S Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3564

10. Harry & Izzy's Northside

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$$$

Address: 4050 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1620

