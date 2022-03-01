ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Here Are The Highest-Rated Fine Dining Restaurants In Indianapolis

By Ginny Reese
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then.

Stacker revealed the highest-rated fine dining restaurants across the city. The website used data from TipAdvisor to compile the list.

According to Stacker, here are the top 10 highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Indianapolis:

1. Vida

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 601 E New York St Corner of New York and Park, Indianapolis, IN 46202
2. The Capital Grille

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204
4. Harry and Izzy's

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,889 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
5. Tony's of Indianapolis

  • Rating: 5.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431
6. St. Elmo Steak House

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,615 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
7. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,066 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600
8. Mesh

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608
9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (596 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 30 S Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3564
10. Harry & Izzy's Northside

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: American
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 4050 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1620
Click here to check out the full list.

