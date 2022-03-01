ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Naya Rivera's family settles wrongful death lawsuit over her drowning

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit tied to the drowning death of Naya Rivera has settled. In November 2020, the "Glee" star's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their 6-year-old son, Josey, who was with his mother when she drowned in California's Lake Piru in July 2020. In the lawsuit...

