ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The BEST Advice for Super Easy Spring Cleaning I’ve Ever Heard

By Tara Holley
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring will officially arrive on March 20. That means, at least for many of us, it's time to start spring cleaning. Yay. OK, I know that's not an exuberantly joyful response. But ACTUALLY--I enjoy cleaning WAY more than I did in the past. See here's the thing: I am...

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

3 Smart Painting Hacks You’ll Wish You Knew Sooner

Finding the right paint colors can be fun, but all the prep work? Not so much. Your furniture needs to be moved, a drop cloth needs to be laid and strip after strip of painter’s tape should hug every door and window frame, plus the ceiling, shelves and any woodwork you have lining your walls. Oh, one more thing—don’t forget to thoroughly clean walls before painting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

My Grandma Swears By This Decorating Choice, and It’s in Every Room of Her House

Growing up, no matter what kind of mood I was in, my grandma’s house was always my favorite place to be. Regardless of what was going on outside, the inside of her ranch style home always felt warm, cozy, and full of light; in fact, it’s still a source of inspiration and comfort for me to this day. Now, I realize that every decor choice she made, from the furniture down to the window treatments, all contribute to what makes her house feel so happy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning
countryliving.com

32 Spring Cleaning Tips to Make Every Room Sparkle

It's that time of year! The days get longer, the weather finally starts to warm up, and flowers start popping up around the neighborhood. It's time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine! But first, you'll want to make sure your home is in tip-top shape. We've spent many cozy months hibernating, and it's starting to show around the house. The beginning of a new season is the perfect time to throw open the windows and start cleaning and organizing.
HOME & GARDEN
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Refinery29

The Boho Leather Bag That Hundreds Of Reviewers Call “Perfect”

Does the perfect handbag exist? It's a question that we find ourselves asking quite often as shopping experts, especially when fashion month rolls around, bringing with it a flurry of eye-catching trends. But as much as we love ogling the luxe looks on display each season, the runway isn't always the best place to spot a sure-fire selection for a handbag that's guaranteed to please. Instead, we turn to the comments section for guidance, where satisfied customers can wax poetic about the tried-and-true finds. And if these reviewers are to believed — especially when they come in the hundreds — there's one purse floating out there on the interwebs that's just about as close to perfect as it gets. Meet: The Bianca, brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Paul and Lainie Schreiber, who founded Latico Leathers in 1984.
APPAREL
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Midland Daily News

'Home Town' Reveals a Personal Design Challenge That Erin Napier Loves

On "Home Town," Erin and Ben Napier adore renovating old, historic homes. The challenge, though, is figuring out how to freshen up the look without erasing what's great about the original. In the Season 6 episode "The Zen Room," the Napiers meet Scott and Deanna, a couple from California who...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Places To Install Home Security Cameras (And Where You Should Never Put Them)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Home security cameras aren’t just about watching for bad guys; they’re great for keeping an eye on your home if you’re away, for monitoring the kids’ curfews, watching for package deliveries and even checking if the kid up the street cut the lawn. So what’s the best placement for a home security camera to ensure you can see everything you need to see?     Camera Facing the Street Or Driveway Many of us are looking for a way to keep tabs on who’s...
ELECTRONICS
94.3 Lite FM

I found the Best Chili Ever In the Hudson Valley

This coming Thursday, Feb. 24 is National Chili Day. Where do you go for chili in the Hudson Valley?. According to National Day Calendar, National Chili Day falls on the fourth Thursday in February and it's to honor one of America's favorite dishes. Chili is a spicy stew containing chili peppers (sometimes chili powder), meat, tomatoes, and kidney beans. The dish originated in northern Mexico or southern Texas.
HUDSON, NY
Popculture

'Love off the Grid': Spider Sighting and a Shower Mishap Lead to Tension in Exclusive Clip

Things continue to get wild on discovery+'s new series Love Off The Grid, and fan-favorite couple Jen and Charlie are hitting a few snags after moving in together. In an exclusive clip ahead of Sunday, Jan. 6's episode, Jen struggles to adapt to life off the grid in Charlie's remote North Carolina cabin. While the lack of bathroom privacy can be assuaged with some homemade breakfast from Charlie, a clogged water pipe makes showering impossible for Jen.
TV SERIES
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy