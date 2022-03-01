News4 surprises family by paying their grocery bill in Hermitage

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Walmart Says Shoppers Are on Alert as Grocery Bills Climb

Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said the retailer's own research shows consumers are paying attention to prices, even if they aren't trading down to cheaper brands or buying smaller packages. The big-box retailer said it has the same number of rollbacks, or temporary price reductions, as it did at...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Washington Post

Cutting waste helps keep grocery bills in check

The Feb. 14 front-page article “Inflation strains low-income families” featured a woman who was having a hard time feeding her family because of price increases in groceries. I noticed that she commented that the packages of paper towels she used to buy for $14 are now $18. Why is she buying paper towels? If I spill on a countertop, I wipe it up with a dishcloth. I clean my bathrooms with sponges and cloth rags. My mother never bought a paper towel in her life and kept a clean house. It’s also better for the environment. Imagine the trees that have to be cut down for those paper products.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Missouri Family Surprised to Learn Someone Stole Their House

I never knew this kind of thing was even possible. A Missouri family learned that their home had been stolen. Yes, someone stole their house. WHNT shared the story of Linda Peak who lived in the home left to her and her brothers and sister by her parents at 8303 Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. They were trying to sell the home when they found out it had already been sold by someone else who had allegedly created a false deed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mashed

Customer Repays Kroger Employee's Touching Display Of Generosity

It can be rare these days to find good news among the endless food shortages, rude customers, and worker strikes. Kroger recently fell victim to this aforementioned worker strike as the union is fighting for better pay and safety precautions, in addition to health care benefits. Grocery stores have really been taking hits from all angles, whether it be employees, owners, or even customers.
LYNCHBURG, VA
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
SHOPPING
KHOU

Dollar Tree increasing prices to $1.25

With inflation hammering our wallets every time we shop, one of the last holdouts was Dollar Tree. But not anymore as shoppers are discovering this month. For three decades, Dollar Tree was the one store where shoppers like Willa Davenport knew everything would cost one dollar. Last October, she found...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Aldi Fans Are Cracking Up At These Recently Stocked Christmas Candles

Just as Valentine's Day candy tends to linger a little bit on the shelves after February 14, so does Christmas décor after December. It's not uncommon to still see stockings, garland, kitschy Christmas decorations, and other holiday-related items on the discount shelf, even in the middle of January. While some sites, such as Investopedia, may suggest you stock up on these decorations since they're at a pretty deep discount compared to pre-holiday decorations, you probably don't want to buy — nor would you expect to see — any cheesy holiday sweaters or Santa-themed knick-knacks when we're almost into spring.
SHOPPING
KHOU

Tips on how to keep your weekly grocery bill down during inflation

Inflation is hitting just about everyone's wallet in the supermarket. Dr. Shelley Kirk, a nutritionist, says she has been stunned by the rising prices of groceries. "I think there's sticker shock for many families," she said. Kirk says people can lower their bills by shopping with a strategy. Make a...
RECIPES
CBS New York

Nearly 100 years of family tradition at Zingone Brothers grocery store

NEW YORK – At Zingone Brothers on the Upper West Side, groceries are a family trade that's stood the test of time. "It's been working for 100 years, and we hope to make it another 100 after this," Nicholas Zingone, Jr. said.He runs the neighborhood institution alongside his father, brother, and cousins.Zingone Brothers began with his grandfather, who arrived in New York on a ship from Naples, Italy in 1920. After purchasing the building, he handed the business down to his sons. "And then, our generation continued the tradition of the store," Nicholas's cousin Mary said.For customers, Zingone Brothers is more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

How Aldi UK Is Making Its Easter Eggs More Eco-Friendly

If you're trying to make a more conscious effort to shop green when Easter rolls around this year, Aldi may be able to help with that, but only if you're based in the UK. The German discount supermarket brand recently announced that all of its UK store-brand Easter eggs will be plastic-free come Easter, according to Packaging Gateway. Aldi vowed to remove plastic from a significant part of its "seasonal confectionery range for this year," which also includes Aldi products like the Popcorn Egg and Ice Cream Egg.
ENVIRONMENT

