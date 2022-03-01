News4 surprises family by paying their grocery bill in Hermitage

NEW YORK – At Zingone Brothers on the Upper West Side, groceries are a family trade that's stood the test of time. "It's been working for 100 years, and we hope to make it another 100 after this," Nicholas Zingone, Jr. said.He runs the neighborhood institution alongside his father, brother, and cousins.Zingone Brothers began with his grandfather, who arrived in New York on a ship from Naples, Italy in 1920. After purchasing the building, he handed the business down to his sons. "And then, our generation continued the tradition of the store," Nicholas's cousin Mary said.For customers, Zingone Brothers is more than...
Comments / 0