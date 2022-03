Dr. Emily Taylor, known as Dr. Ear Wax to her social media followers, is using social media to educate the public about the importance of hearing health. Loud noise exposure is the reason more than 30 million people suffer from permanent hearing loss. Yet, with the right protection and education, it can be preventable. As a practicing audiologist, Dr. Taylor is now on a mission to raise awareness around hearing safety. And it’s clearly a message people want to hear. Dr. Taylor sat down with Jessica Abo to share her journey and how other entrepreneurs can use social media to grow their brands.

