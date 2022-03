We are just a week away from legal tampering beginning in the NFL, and soon after the official league year will begin which will allow for teams and players to consummate new deals. It is expected that the Dallas Cowboys will sit back and watch the action unfold from the safe confines of The Star where player acquisition via free agency is reserved for later. The Cowboys will wake up after the first few days of free agency to sign their preferred value players, but they have no interest in taking any sort of big swings. History tells us this.

