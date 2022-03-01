ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona City, AZ

This Arizona City Is The Best City In The West To Raise A Family

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Are you looking to live the American dream of getting married, having a family, and living in a quaint home surrounded by a white picket fence?

Okay, so maybe the white picket fence dream is a thing of the past, however, many are wondering where the best places are to raise a family.

Some cities offer more family-friendly features than others such as more career opportunities, great school systems, and activities such as hiking, biking, and camping .

Dwellics compiled a list of the top 100 best cities to raise a family in the west. The list was based on data from over 15,000 West Coast cities.

According to the list, the best city in the west to raise a family is right here in Arizona . Queen Creek came in at number one on the list.

Queen Creek wasn't the only Arizona city that landed in the top ten, however. Vail came in at number two, Chandler was number three, Catalina Foothills came in at number four, and Gilbert came in at number five.

According to Dwellics , here are the top ten cities in the west to raise a family:

  1. Queen Creek, Arizona
  2. Vail, Arizona
  3. Chandler, Arizona
  4. Catalina Foothills, Arizona
  5. Folsom, California
  6. Gilbert, Arizona
  7. Clovis, California
  8. Sheridan, Wyoming
  9. Irvine-Lake Forest, California
  10. Powell, Wyoming

Click here to check out the full list.

