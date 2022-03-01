Man killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in North Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA) Nationwide Report

On Monday afternoon, a man lost his life after he was run over and pinned underneath a trailer in North Hollywood.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 3:40 p.m. on Tujunga Avenue. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a white Toyota Tundra was pulling a 25-foot trailer northbound. When the vehicle pulled over in traffic, the driver was involved in a verbal fight with a pedestrian [...]

March 1, 2022

