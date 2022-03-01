ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

10 companies that pay workers $15 an hour or more

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MocsI_0eSaoGPH00

( WJW ) – Target made headlines this week when it announced employees in some states would be hired at $24 an hour this year.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, and hasn’t changed since 2009.

More baby formula recalled after infant death: FDA

Target and other companies are offering starting wages to make the market competitive, which is good news for workers.

AETNA

Aetna was ahead of the curve for starting wages.

The company announced it would increase the base hourly wage for U.S. employees to $16 an hour back in 2015. Its parent company, CVS , is also boosting wages.

Check out job openings here .

ALDI

Grocery retailer Aldi is known for its discount prices, but you may not have known it is also rated as one of the top companies for workers.

“We know the importance of investing in our people,” David Rinaldo, co-president of Aldi U.S., said in a press release announcing an increase in wages and hiring.

Starting wages for store and warehouse positions are between $15 and $19 an hour, based on market and position.

Check out jobs here .

AMAZON

Amazon says $15 is just the start for its employees.

In some areas, the company says its starting pay is $18 an hour.

The company also offers day-one benefits, including healthcare, paid family leave and college tuition.

See job listings here .

BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America announced in the fall that it was raising starting wages to $21 per hour. The company says it is on track to get those wages to $25 an hour by 2025.

“Our company’s focus on Responsible Growth requires that we provide a great place to work,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America, in a press release.

Click here for job openings.

BEST BUY

Best Buy announced in August that workers would start at $15 an hour.

The company also says it offers no-cost healthcare to employees and dependents, a fitness membership and other services for staff.

View openings here .

COSTCO

Costco raised its starting wage to $17 an hour in October. That’s up from $16 in Feb. 2021, and $15 in 2019.

Costco CEO W. Craig Jelinek says raises equate to good business, because higher wages reduce turnover.

According to the company, the average tenure of a Costco employee was 9 years , at least as of 2021.

Workers also receive paid vacation and are eligible for healthcare.

Click here for job listings.

CVS HEALTH

CVS Health announced in August that it was raising the minimum hourly wage to $15 an hour. The increase goes into effect in July 2022.

According to CVS , 65% of the company’s employees already make more than that.

See job openings here .

HOBBY LOBBY

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. raised its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 at the beginning of 2022.

The company made the announcement in December.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said David Green, Hobby Lobby founder and CEO. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”

The company offers healthcare and paid vacations to employees. Check for openings here .

PNC BANK

PNC Bank bumped the minimum hourly wage to $18 in November of 2021.

“Our employees are our most precious resource, and by investing in them, we invest in our future,” said Vicki Henn, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for PNC.

The company says the pay boost is to attract and retain the best employees, which in turn, will strengthen the bank’s position in the marketplace.

Click here for jobs at PNC.

TARGET

Target announced Monday that its minimum wage would range from $15 to $24 an hour.

The $24 hourly wage will be offered in areas with competitive markets, like New York.

Its universal starting wage is $15.

See job openings here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

USPS delivers over 270 million COVID tests

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Postal Service announced Wednesday that it has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 test kits as part of President Biden’s plan to distribute free at-home tests to Americans. Over 68 million test kit packages, containing 4 tests each, have been shipped to American households across all […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValleyCentral

Harlingen EDC considers business incubator amid growth

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has tracked an upward trend of sales permits administered for new businesses across the region. According to the CEO of the Harlingen EDC, Raudel Garza, it looks like small businesses popping up across the city. Some of those new businesses include The Moon Rock. It […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BBB shares tips when donating to a foreign country

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Currently, there are opportunities to donate to Ukraine on social media, but experts say people need to be careful who they send money to. Before making any donation, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages the public to do some research and find out if the recipient is who they say they […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Mcallen, TX
Business
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

FDA approves first Bolus insulin delivery mobile app

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first-ever Bolus Insulin delivery mobile app. The t:connect® web application was designed by Tandem Diabetes Care. There are currently 1,100+ iPhone and Android user-friendly diabetic-specific apps, but with t:connect it will be available on both sets of phones. t:connect is said […]
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Hobby Lobby Stores#Wjw#Aetna Aetna#Aldi Grocery#Aldi
ValleyCentral

Texas cheesecake shop raises $70k for Ukraine

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio-based cheesecake shop raised over $70,000 for Ukraine. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso announced on Feb. 24 that they would donate all of their sales that weekend towards helping the Ukrainian army. “Many innocent lives are being affected — including personal friends and family,” they said in a Facebook […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
ValleyCentral

Black History Month: Black-owned business thrives in the RGV

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One way to commemorate Black History Month is to support Black-owned businesses, and Yummy’s Ice Cream and Mini Donuts in McAllen is one business that has thrived through the pandemic and change. Peter Jurkin, owner of Yummy’s Ice Cream and Mini Donuts is from South Sudan, and after moving to the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Governor Abbott extends Emergency SNAP Benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of March. According to the Governor’s news release, the allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Thank […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County polling sites close due to staffing shortages

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ballots were counted late into the night in Hidalgo County following the end of primary elections. Hidalgo County’s Facebook page posted the latest unofficial results at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The Democratic and Republican party chairs are in charge of polling sites on election day, while the county manages early […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican bus driver bit by Border Patrol K-9, sues U.S. Govt.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican bus driver has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. government after he says a K-9 bit him at a Border Patrol station. According to the initial complaint, Roberto De Leon was driving a bus with passengers from Matamoros, Mexico to Houston on Feb. 27, 2020, when […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV native looks to become first Latina Texas AG

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The race for Texas Attorney General is heading for a run-off election. One of the candidates on the Democratic ticket is from the Rio Grande Valley. Rochelle Garza was born and raised in Brownsville. ValleyCentral spoke with Garza about her run for Texas Attorney General. Garza said she wants to be […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Army Major says “Nintendo Generation” has higher risk of injuries in military

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A release from Pentagon officials states that Gen Z’s “sedentary lifestyle” is leaving them more prone to injuries in military boot camp. The release was posted on Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, a website that publishes photos, videos, press releases, and news stories from the Pentagon. In the article, […]
MILITARY
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy