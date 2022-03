Jason Licht sounds like someone either unwilling to accept a breakup or genuinely hopeful for a reunion. Either way, it’s clear the Buccaneers aren’t over Tom Brady. Tuesday marked exactly one month since Brady formally announced his “retirement” — a word he still hasn’t used. Few seem convinced the 44-year-old truly is done playing quarterback in the NFL, and Brady himself has fueled the speculation. However, there are conflicting reports about whether Brady would return to play for Tampa Bay or try to force his way to another team, like the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO