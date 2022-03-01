ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gary Payton details the disgusting prank Shaq pulled on rookies (video)

By Terry Shropshire
rolling out
rolling out
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QHu5_0eSamjjo00
Shaquille O’Neal (Photo credit: Splash News)

By now, most fans are acutely aware of the pythonic Shaquille O’Neal’s multidimensional personality. At times, he can be incredibly generous as he has fully paid for funerals, wedding rings, cars, trucks and homes for many individuals and families, often indiscriminately and on the spur of the moment.

Shaq, as the goliath most often called, can also be ruthless. He has dissected other NBA players’ deficiencies with such painful precision that it becomes cringeworthy. Shaq, 49, has frequently denigrated fellow legend Charles Barkley for never winning a championship.

The 7-foot-1 walking eclipse is also a fearless prankster, as Hall of Famer Gary Payton attests. You have to have no fear to do what Payton alleges Shaq pulled off back when they both played.

Payton, 53, was Shaq’s teammate for one year with the Los Angeles Lakers and two years with the Miami Heat. Payton, aka “The Glove,” told VLAD TV that Shaq would go to the bathroom in a bucket and then dump it on unsuspecting rookies who were in the stalls.

Continue reading on the next page.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Lamar Odom poops on himself in bed and explains why

Former NBA All-Star Lamar Odom had an accident in his bed at the “Celebrity Big Brother” house and now the world knows. The former teammate of Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers had to clean it up in front of the cameras. “I just let the world...
NBA
rolling out

Keke Wyatt is expecting her 11th child

If you think that Nick Cannon is a baby-making assembly line, check out Keke Wyatt. The singer and former “R&B Divas: Atlanta” reality star announced that she is expecting her 11th child. This will be her second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring. “My husband, Zackariah David Darring...
ATLANTA, GA
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O Neal
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Gary Payton
Larry Brown Sports

Larsa Pippen claims Scottie ‘punishes’ her in disputes

Larsa Pippen claims that she is not free from the influence of ex-husband Scottie despite their divorce. Larsa talked on her show “Real Housewives of Miami” about her interactions with her ex-husband. She says they still have a few things in common, like a home they own and the children they share. She claims that he will punish her if he doesn’t get his way during their discussions and disputes over these common issues.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Pythonic#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Miami Heat#Vlad Tv
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Lamar Odom Is Saying About Khloé Kardashian On ‘Big Brother’—He Can’t Be Serious!

Lamar Odom has made no secret of the fact that he wants ex-wife Khloé Kardashian back! The 42-year-old former LA Lakers star made the shocking confession on Celebrity Big Brother, which he is currently starring in. He first brought up the 37-year-old Good American founder when talking to fellow housemate Todrick Hall, telling the 36-year-old former American Idol star that he actually signed up to season 3 of the CBS reality TV show because he was hoping that Khloé would be in there. Woah!
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Have Welcomed Their First Child

February has been pretty good to Odell Beckham Jr. He won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and although he also got hurt during the game, the good news has kept coming. The NFL star recently announced that he and girlfriend Lauren Wood had welcomed their first child together. He announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, saying that their daughter had arrived on Feb. 17.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Allen Iverson’s Tweet About Ja Morant Is Going Viral

Ja Morant got the attention of the entire NBA world on Monday night with a spectacular performance. Even Allen Iverson couldn’t believe his eyes. Mortant has drawn comparisons to AI throughout his young career. They’re not too similar of players. However, they are both must-watch television. The Memphis...
NBA
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
The Spun

Gabrielle Union Furious Over WNBA Airplane Controversy

On Tuesday, a stunning revelation about the WNBA and its rules about chartered vs. commercial flights came to light. The WNBA prohibits teams from flying their players on chartered flights because it creates an uneven playing field throughout the league. Some teams have owners who are willing to pay the price while others wont. The WNBA feels the private flights give players a clear advantage over those who have to fly commercial. The Liberty broke the WNBA’s rule and paid a $500,000 fine as a result.
BASKETBALL
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy