Gary Payton details the disgusting prank Shaq pulled on rookies (video)

Shaquille O’Neal (Photo credit: Splash News)

By now, most fans are acutely aware of the pythonic Shaquille O’Neal’s multidimensional personality. At times, he can be incredibly generous as he has fully paid for funerals, wedding rings, cars, trucks and homes for many individuals and families, often indiscriminately and on the spur of the moment.

Shaq, as the goliath most often called, can also be ruthless. He has dissected other NBA players’ deficiencies with such painful precision that it becomes cringeworthy. Shaq, 49, has frequently denigrated fellow legend Charles Barkley for never winning a championship.

The 7-foot-1 walking eclipse is also a fearless prankster, as Hall of Famer Gary Payton attests. You have to have no fear to do what Payton alleges Shaq pulled off back when they both played.

Payton, 53, was Shaq’s teammate for one year with the Los Angeles Lakers and two years with the Miami Heat. Payton, aka “The Glove,” told VLAD TV that Shaq would go to the bathroom in a bucket and then dump it on unsuspecting rookies who were in the stalls.

