When the band Greta Van Fleet burst on the scene back in 2017, their sound was unmistakable to fans of rock n' roll. The young men that made up Greta Van Fleet had clearly been inspired by the iconic band Led Zeppelin. That familiar sound rocketed them up the charts with two massive singles, "Highway Tune" and "Safari Song" and led to several years on the road touring. Somehow, with years on the road under their belt already, Greta Van Fleet has never played a show in Maine. That will change come October.

BANGOR, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO