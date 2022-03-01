Ghostwire: Tokyo has a free visual novel, and you can play it right now

When it comes to the best JRPGs you can play right now, you really are spoilt for choice. There's certainly no shortage of excellent, memorable experiences on offer. With characters to fall in love over sprawling quests, and stories and world settings that will capture your imagination, JRPGs offer some of the richest and most enjoyable adventures around. Over the years, there have been some incredibly influential titles that fall under this umbrella, from early JRPGs like Chrono Trigger to more recent games that comfortably steal hours upon hours of our attention. In fact, our very own Austin Wood explored just why 2021 was an incredible year for JRPGs. While this is just a small selection, we've put together our pick of some of the very best JRPGs you can play right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO