Ghostwire: Tokyo has a free visual novel, and you can play it right now

By Ash Parrish
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its release on March 25th, Ghostwire: Tokyo is getting a free visual novel, available now on PlayStation. Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude, will introduce players to KK, the deuteragonist of Ghostwire, and his squad of spirit detectives as they investigate paranormal disturbances...

www.theverge.com

