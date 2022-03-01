ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

USDOT recognizes states role in highway spending decisions -Buttigieg

By Metro US
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will tell a U.S Senate committee on Wednesday the Biden administration recognizes the role of states in...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Buttigieg tells states to consider safety for road projects

WASHINGTON – The federal government has a new warning to states seeking billions of dollars from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law to widen roads: protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists or risk losing the money. In a report submitted to Congress and made public Wednesday, the Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
deseret.com

What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called the heckling of President Joe Biden by two Republican congresswomen during his State of the Union speech “repulsive and repugnant.”. Biden was in the middle of calling on Congress to pass legislation to help Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits there that were used to incinerate waste, including medical and hazardous materials and jet fuel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#U S Senate#Senate Committee#Usdot#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MSNBC

What made Trump’s response to Pence unexpectedly strange

After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy