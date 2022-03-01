USDOT recognizes states role in highway spending decisions -Buttigieg

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.

