Walgreens drops amid report one bidder group dropped out of Boots sale process

By Joshua Fineman
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) fell 2.6% amid a report that a consortium of private equity firms Bain and CVC Capital dropped out of bidding for the Boots U.K. drugstore chain. The consortium abandoned an offer likely due...

Seekingalpha.com

Peloton Interactive ex-CEO sells $50M worth of shares to Michael Dell's firm

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) disclosed in a SEC filing that co-founder John Foley sold about $50M worth of in stock to an investment firm backed by MSD Partners' Michael Dell. MSD Capital is a private investment firm that manages the capital of Michael Dell and his family. Even after the sale...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bed Bath & Beyond skyrockets after confirming it will consider sale proposal

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) soared in early trading on Monday after the retailer confirmed that it will consider a proposal from RC Ventures to explore a sale. BBBY's update: "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Kkr#Wba#Cvc Capital#Sky News#Asda#Tdr Capital#Apollo Global Management#Apo#Sycamore Capital#Bloomberg#The Times Of London
Seekingalpha.com

Oasis, Whiting Petroleum said near all-stock merger - WSJ

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are said close to a merger between the rival North Dakota shale drillers. The all-stock transaction may announced as soon as this week, according to a WSJ report. The combined companies would be valued at about $6B. The potential transaction comes after Oasis...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Oasis and Whiting announce ~$6.0b merger of equals

As rumored Sunday, Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) have announced plans to combine in a $6.0b merger of equals. The transaction will create one of the largest operators in the Bakken, and allow the pro-forma entity to reduce overhead costs:. Consideration - Whiting (WLL) shareholders will receive 0.5774...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Alibaba shares drop after mixed earnings report

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were headed lower in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company posted a mixed quarterly report, with revenue falling short of expectations but earnings exceeding the consensus view. Alibaba posted fiscal third-quarter net income of RMB20.4 billion ($3.2 billion), or RMB7.51 per American depositary share, down from RMB79.4 billion, or RMB28.85 per ADS, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Alibaba earned RMB16.87 per ADS, down from RMB22.03 per ADS a year earlier but ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for RMB15.93 a share. Revenue rose to RMB242.6 billion from RMB221.1 billion, while analysts tracked by FactSet had been expecting RMB246.3 billion. China commerce revenue came in at RMB172.2 billion. The company had 1.28 billion annual active consumers as of the December quarter, up about 43 million from its September-quarter total. The latest figure included 979 million consumers in China and 301 million internationally. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares have declined about 20% over the past three months, as the S&P 500 has lost about 10% and as the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has dropped roughly 29%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dine Brands gains after strong results at Applebee's

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) tracked higher in early trading on Wednesday after topping EPS estimates with its Q4 report. The restaurant operator said its highly franchised business model enabled it to generate meaningful adjusted free cash flow, supported by a stable recovery at our two strong brands. Comparable sales were...
LIFESTYLE
Seekingalpha.com

Caseys General Stores Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+39.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.04B (+52.0% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Russian ETFs: Crashing prices, halted trading, de-listings. What’s next?

Russian exchange traded funds found themselves in complete freefall all week as the Ukraine invasion amplified market tensions each passing day. Russian ETFs not only crumbled to new trading lows but there was also halted trading and de-listings that took place as market volatility ratcheted up. The (VIX) topped out at 35.2 on Tuesday and ended Friday above 31.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Presents at Cowen Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Cowen Health Care Conference Call March 7, 2022 12:50 PM ET. Well, good afternoon and welcome to the session with Merck at Cowen's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference. We're very pleased to have the company back again with us this year. Representing the company is Caroline Litchfield, who is the Chief Financial Officer; as well as Peter Dannenbaum, who heads the IR effort.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Applied Materials shares decline as company names new CFO

Amid a broader market sell-off, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares fell more than 4% on Monday as the chip equipment maker announced that Brice Hill would be its new finance chief. Hill, 55, comes to Applied Materials (AMAT) from Xilinx, where he served as CFO during that company's $50 billion acquisition...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Core & Main to acquire Dodson Engineered Products

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) will acquire substantially all assets of Dodson Engineered Products, a full-service distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, agricultural and irrigation products, based in Colorado. Terms were not disclosed. Dodson supplies a variety of products to the wholesale and retail markets including water supply, sewage collection and...
COLORADO STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Airline ETF sets 52-week low amid oil price spike and continued fighting in Ukraine

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) and it's $3.4B assets under management have felt selling pressure lately, as investors dump shares of the exchange traded fund. The recent spike in oil prices, fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has pushed the airline sector sharply lower. In Monday's intraday trading, JETS...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Walmart and Space NK join forces to launch prestige beauty "BEAUTYSPACE"

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and British retailer Space NK team up to bring prestige beauty products to Walmart.com and nearly 250 Walmart stores nationwide this summer. The premier beauty collaboration, BEAUTYSPACE, to launch on Walmart.com on Mar.15, offering a curated assortment including new and exclusive products. BEAUTYSPACE is sorted under four pillars...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

UBS discloses $200M exposure to Russian assets through secured financing

UBS (NYSE:UBS) had ~$200M exposure related to Russian assets used as collateral for loans and other secured financing in its Global Wealth Management unit, the Swiss bank said in its annual report. It also had a small number of Global Wealth Management clients that are subject to recently introduced sanctions,...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Rover names Charlie Wickers as CFO

Rover (NASDAQ:ROVR) named Charlie Wickers, VP of finance, as CFO, succeeding Tracy Knox. Knox will continue as CFO through Aug. and will remain as an advisor through her retirement at the end of the year. In his tenure at Rover, Wickers has led FP&A and strategic finance, and has been...
BUSINESS

