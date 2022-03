Over the past few years, we've seen numerous athletes who have little or nothing to do with wrestling enter the company's rings, from NBA athletes to boxing athletes to MMA fighters. Two of the latter, have even signed two contracts for the company, namely Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez, respectively former world champions of their respective weight categories for the UFC, the world's largest mixed martial arts company, with fighters who have caused quite an uproar going to work for the McMahon-owned company and not for another MMA company.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO