Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature three new Starter Pokemon, each of which have potential connections to the games' Spanish inspirations. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the three Starter Pokemon of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the brand new open world Pokemon game coming out later this year. While the new region featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is currently unnamed, it's clear that the region draws inspiration from the Iberian peninsula, the European region where Portugal and Spain are located. Each of the three Pokemon also could be directly inspired from different bits of Spanish culture, providing even more cultural authenticity to the region.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO