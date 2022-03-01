Dallas Cowboys reveal Dak Prescott had shoulder surgery

Jackson Mahomes, little brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has opened up about how the media has been affecting him.In a screenshot of Jackson’s Instagram story posted on Friday and shared by Awesemo, Jackson posted a photo of himself with the caption: “I hate media/news it’s destroying my life…”Jackson then posted a second selfie to his story, which was screenshotted and posted on Twitter, where he wrote: “broken/sad/disrespected.”On his TikTok account, Jackson, who has over 1 million followers, frequently documents himself dancing at different locations. In his bio, the social media influencer appears to make a reference to...
Comments / 0