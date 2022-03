Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As of last month, there are still more than one million fewer women in the labor force than in February 2020. The most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report indicates that men are back to normal and have recouped their pandemic-related job loss rate. Women, on the other hand, have been left behind, due in part to the struggle to find and retain childcare during the ongoing pandemic.

JOBS ・ 13 DAYS AGO