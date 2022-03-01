Cardi B and Offset Drop $1,400 Tip for $3,000 Meal in NYC

After turning heads with a slimmed-down figure while performing at the Super Bowl, Erica Campbell shared the work she's doing on her weight-loss journey and her ultimate goal. During Super Bowl weekend, there were a number of Black women performers who helped to celebrate the biggest night in sports, from country singer Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem to Jhene Aiko performing “America the Beautiful.” Gospel duo Mary Mary, LA natives, sang the Black national anthem, which is “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” During the performance and after, people noticed that Erica Campbell looked different. As it turns out, she is on a weight-loss journey that is going pretty well.
Comments / 43