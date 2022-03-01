ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cardi B and Offset Drop $1,400 Tip for $3,000 Meal in NYC

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B and Offset made sure to leave a generous tip for waitstaff after a date night in NYC on Monday left the superstars with a $3,000 tab. Page Six sources said Cardi and the Migos rapper were dining at Brooklyn Chop House and left a hefty $1,400 tip on a...

www.complex.com

Comments / 43

harralson
2d ago

I love cardi and offset so much!! They are so cute together and it’s so sweet how they shower each other and kulture with gifts.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Reveals Insane Amount Of Money She Makes Per Show

A conversation about hip-hop superstars arose on Twitter over the weekend as TDE President Punch wondered who tomorrow's mega-stars would be. He named Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Baby Keem as possible suitors for the role, and one person responded to him by adding Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to that list. Given Cardi B's historic rise to the top of the rap game and all of the records she's shattered in recent years, many would argue that she's already a superstar, including Punch. She combatted talks that she's not there yet by showing off some text messages between her and her agent, revealing how much she gets paid per performance.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Offset Leave $1,400 Tip At Impromptu New York Dinner: Report

Cardi B and Offset left the waitstaff at Brooklyn Chop House with a quite the tip after running their bill up to $3,000, including tip, for a casual date night in the city. After taking up a few tables with their entire team and ordering some dumplings and dessert, reportedly equaling over $1,000, they left the staff with a hefty $1,400 tip.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here’s Remy Ma’s Response After Being Asked If She’d Reconcile With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma has no problem with Nicki Minaj, or anybody for that matter. In a new interview with TMZ captured by producer Seleah Simone, Remy shared the sentiment when asked where she’s currently at with Nicki—years after the two last engaged in their subliminal-stacked beef. Specifically, she was asked if she’s “might be looking to possibly reconcile.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Married at Ceremony in Georgia

Da Brat has gotten married to her fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. The pair wed on Tuesday evening in front of 100 people in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People. “Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” the 47-year-old rapper said. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”
FAIRBURN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B.
Distractify

Are 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson Still Together?

Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, just like Season 1, brought together many castmates from various Love & Hip Hop shows together to connect, have some fun, and let their guards down while creating some great memories with new and old friends. This time around, the cast appeared to be a lot bigger and included LHH's Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and Jonathan Fernandez, to name a few.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig Stories#Cristal#Brooklyn Chop House#Chanel
NME

Megan Thee Stallion launches new Snapchat series ‘Off Thee Leash’

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a new Snapchat series called Off Thee Leash. The project sees the rapper interview her friends and their pets at her Hot Girl Ranch. Familiar faces include Nicole Richie, Normani, Rickey Thompson, Kway, Kelly Rowland, Bebe Rexha, Taraji P. Henson and Bretman Rock. Watch the...
TV & VIDEOS
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Shows Off Weight Loss

After turning heads with a slimmed-down figure while performing at the Super Bowl, Erica Campbell shared the work she's doing on her weight-loss journey and her ultimate goal. During Super Bowl weekend, there were a number of Black women performers who helped to celebrate the biggest night in sports, from country singer Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem to Jhene Aiko performing “America the Beautiful.” Gospel duo Mary Mary, LA natives, sang the Black national anthem, which is “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” During the performance and after, people noticed that Erica Campbell looked different. As it turns out, she is on a weight-loss journey that is going pretty well.
WEIGHT LOSS
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers To Stay Out Of L.A. Streets Following Kodak Black Shooting

Head of the Los Angeles Police Protective League Jamie McBride issued an ominous statement in December 2021 to anyone thinking of visiting the City of Angels over the holiday season: “Don’t.” He added, “We can’t guarantee your safety. It is really, really out of control. I said it to people before, it’s like that movie ‘Purge,’ you know, instead of 24 hours to commit your crime, these people have 365 days days to commit whatever they want.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy