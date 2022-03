Click here to read the full article. The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution supporting Ukraine. Four-hundred and twenty five members voted in favor of the resolution. Three voted against it. Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) decided not to support the resolution affirming America’s belief in Ukraine’s sovereignty, and holding that the U.S. “will never recognize or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force.” The bill also called for the U.S. to “deliver additional and immediate defensive security assistance to help Ukraine address the armored,...

