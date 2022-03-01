ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ConstitutionDAO Villain Ken Griffin Wants to Get Into Crypto Now

By Michael Kovac
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin—who once dismissed crypto as a "jihadist call that we don't believe in the dollar”—has had a change of heart and is now seemingly ready to enter the industry. “I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people...

