Getting people back to the office won't be easy. After testing out remote work for the past couple of years, many people would like to keep their flexible hours and continue to work from home. A new survey from PwC published February 16, 2022, found that roughly six in 10 U.S. workers say their jobs can mainly be done from home. Among those working remotely, 61 percent say they don't go into the workplace by choice, the survey found, even though only 38 percent say their office is either closed or unavailable to them.

