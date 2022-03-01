ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prison officer jailed for smuggling drugs into HMP Doncaster

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prison officer who was part of a gang which smuggled drugs to inmates has been jailed for two years. Rio Moran, 31, admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs and phones to a number of jails including HMP Doncaster. The items were given to inmate James...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 15

Medieval_Knievel
2d ago

Drugs and criminals have no favorite race or religion. Anyone can do the drugs and do the time for it. They don’t discriminate.

Reply
4
Related
BBC

Men who hid 14kg of cocaine inside gas canister jailed

Two men who attempted to smuggle 14kg of high-purity cocaine inside a "sophisticated" fake gas canister have been jailed. The class A drug, worth an estimated £1.4m, was stashed inside the device which released real gas from a valve. Faruk Miah, 44, and Safraz Latif, 37, conspired to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callum Reilly
Person
Claire Anderson
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Employee smuggled drugs to inmate lover at Barton Co. jail

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating information from two separate sources that controlled substances were being smuggled into the Barton County Jail have made arrests, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. After detectives launched an investigation, they placed a civilian employee under surveillance. It appears the inmates involved were...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Smuggling#Prison Officer#Hmp Doncaster#Serco Prison#Sheffield Crown Court#Hmp Leeds
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WIS-TV

Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A man convicted in the 2014 murder of Briana Rabon died in prison over the weekend. Stephen Ross Kelly, 29, was found dead in his cell on Saturday morning. Kelly had been receiving treatment for COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Corrections. Kelly was...
ELGIN, SC
NBC News

Woman gets prison sentence for causing death of elderly man she pushed off a bus

A woman who was seen pushing a 74-year-old man off a public bus in Las Vegas has been sentenced to prison as part of a plea agreement. Cadesha Bishop, 28, received a sentence of 8 to 20 years on Friday, nearly two months after pleading guilty to abuse of an older person resulting in death. She was initially charged with murder after being accused of pushing Serge Fournier off a parked bus in 2019.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Man rips woman’s hair from scalp in ‘racist attack’

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack.The assault took place outside East Croydon rail station in south London at around 6.45pm on 18 December after the 31-year-old victim got off a bus.Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack, which officers said was “racially motivated”.Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.“This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.People can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

George Floyd: Officer snaps when asked why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao snapped during testimony on Wednesday when the prosecutor questioned why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin during the murder of George Floyd.Assistant US Attorney LeeAnn Bell pressed Mr Thao under cross-examination about why he didn’t tell Chauvin to get off Mr Floyd as he knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, while the Black man begged for air saying “I can’t breathe”.“I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out,” Mr Thao fired back.Mr Thao, a veteran officer of eight years, was the first of the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy