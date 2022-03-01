2022 Tickets On Sale Now

All aboard! The Polar Express returns to the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in 2022, and it's a trip that everyone in the family will enjoy!. The Polar Express is one of the most beloved Christmas stories/movies of all time. It's a magical story of a spectacular train ride that will take children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, the children learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Many railroads transform their passenger trains into the Polar Express around Christmastime, such as French Lick, and St. Louis Union Station. However, I think it might be hard to top the views and the magic of the Polar Express in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.

