LSU has landed another player from the NCAA Transfer Portal, and for the second time this offseason, it’s a quarterback. Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has committed to the Tigers, choosing to leave ASU after spending the past three seasons as the starting quarterback for the Sun Devils. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report the news. A pair of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions went in on Saturday for Daniels to land at LSU, including one from 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO