'Euphoria' Becomes the Second Most-Watched HBO Series

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearly, fans can’t get enough of Euphoria. The show has officially become the second most-watched HBO series after Game of Thrones. According to reports, the Season 2 finale, which aired this past Sunday, drew in 6.6. million viewers on both HBO and HBO Max. Overall, Season 2 has drawn in...

hypebae.com

Related
TVGuide.com

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.
TV SERIES
Popculture

10 TV Shows That Were Almost Immediately Canceled

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Matthew McConaughey Movie Unexpectedly Leaves HBO Max

Not long after it was booted from Netflix, the Matthew McConaughey movie The Lincoln Lawyer also made a sudden exit from HBO Max. The McConaughey-led flick left Netflix at the start of December, with the legal drama remaining available on the WarnerMedia streaming service. Despite it not appearing in the initial list of titles set to depart the service in January, The Lincoln Lawyer is gone. It was removed at the end of the month, briefly appearing on the "Last Chance" tab before departing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Series Renewed for Fifth and Final Season Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Just hours ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that its Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The announcement was made via the show's official Twitter account, which tweeted a photo and teased, "Season 5, and step on it," before confirming that Season 5 will mark the last for the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series.
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

TV shows canceled or ended in 2022

It's official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama "Bull" will be its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale is expected to air in May 2022. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and...
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Rihanna Serves Cleopatra Vibes at Gucci FW22 Show — Baby Bump and All

Rihanna‘s pregnancy style has been nothing but short of amazing. While attending the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the Fenty mogul wore a metal Cleopatra-style headdress with a black latex and lace long-sleeve crop top, low-rise pants and an oversized furry purple coat. Meanwhile, the rapper opted for a more casual look: an all-black fit, which he accessorized with a large Gucci briefcase and yellow gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Evan Rachel Wood Documentary on Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Gets HBO Premiere Date, New Trailer

HBO has announced the premiere dates for Phoenix Rising, the new documentary in which Evan Rachel Wood discusses the abuse allegations she made against Marilyn Manson. The first part, subtitled Don’t Fall, airs on Tuesday, March 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern; the second part, called Stand Up, airs the following day at the same time. The full film will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning March 15. Find a trailer for the documentary below.
MOVIES
defpen

HBO Shares ‘The Larry David Story’ Documentary Trailer

Having secured 27 Primetime Emmy Award nomination, three Golden Globe Award nominations and a place in television history, Larry David stands out as one of the most important comics of the last 30 years. With that said, it comes as no surprise that HBO has put together a feature-length documentary about the life and career of the legendary creative.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
NBC Bay Area

Why HBO Pulled ‘The Larry David Story' Hours Before Premiere

Larry David has found himself in the middle of another awkward situation. Just hours before "The Larry David Story" was set to premiere on HBO Max, the network abruptly pulled it from their schedule. In a tweet posted Monday night, HBO explained: "The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Immigrant’: ‘Tick, Tick, BOOM!’ Star Robin De Jesús Boards Hulu Series

Click here to read the full article. Three-time Tony-nominated actor Robin De Jesús has joined the cast of Hulu’s Immigrant in a recurring role. De Jesús will portray Ray Colon, a proud Nuyorican from the Bronx who comes on the Chippendales scene as the resident handyman and self-proclaimed jack of all trades. Affable and eager-to-please, Ray reveres founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) and their growing friendship finds Ray in more than one compromising situation as the season progresses. Immigrant tells the true story of Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story...
MOVIES

