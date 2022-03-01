18 Beauty Products on Sale at Dermstore Right Now

What I'm about to say contradicts the current situation on my bathroom counter (I'm working on it, okay?) but...you don't really *need* a lot of beauty products. Sorry, I know. Fancy skincare tools, beauty devices, and product applicators can make your life a whole lot easier and take your skincare routine to the next level, but what's most important is having the basics covered, like a gentle everyday face wash, a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30, and, of course, a moisturizer. “A moisturizer not only infuses your skin with hydration but also helps trap in all the products underneath it to make the ingredients even more effective,” board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss has previously told Cosmo.

