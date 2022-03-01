Farway Wall Laser Level $21.49

Treat yourself with the LumaCare Duo handheld low-level laser therapy device. If you suffer from pain due to acute or chronic injuries, it provides targeted and effective treatment right where you need it. Totally drug-free and noninvasive, it has 2 emitter heads for quick results. So you will actually save time by using it! Simply adjust the 2 articulating arms and the dual rotational emitter heads depending on the area you want to treat. Then angle the therapeutic laser light at your injured tissue from both directions. This focuses both infrared and visible red light over a wider area of your body. Alternatively, use only 1 emitter head if you prefer. Delivering more than 180º of motion, the LumaCare Duo has 30 lasers/LEDs—20 infrared and 10 red—at 905 nm, 808 nm, and 670 nm. Overall, with 75 watts of peak power per head, it provides super safe at-home relief.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO