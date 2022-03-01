ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farway Wall Laser Level $21.49

By Darshan
techbargains.com
 6 days ago

It can be used not only as an laser level, but also as...

www.techbargains.com

Gadget Flow

LumaCare Duo handheld low-level laser therapy treats pain due to acute or chronic injuries

Treat yourself with the LumaCare Duo handheld low-level laser therapy device. If you suffer from pain due to acute or chronic injuries, it provides targeted and effective treatment right where you need it. Totally drug-free and noninvasive, it has 2 emitter heads for quick results. So you will actually save time by using it! Simply adjust the 2 articulating arms and the dual rotational emitter heads depending on the area you want to treat. Then angle the therapeutic laser light at your injured tissue from both directions. This focuses both infrared and visible red light over a wider area of your body. Alternatively, use only 1 emitter head if you prefer. Delivering more than 180º of motion, the LumaCare Duo has 30 lasers/LEDs—20 infrared and 10 red—at 905 nm, 808 nm, and 670 nm. Overall, with 75 watts of peak power per head, it provides super safe at-home relief.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.3 The Snake

Affordable, Indoor Laser Tag, this Weekend in Twin Falls

Mobile companies seem to be taking over Magic Valley, which is opening up more options for people to get out of their house and find new, fresh activities to do. With the weather going up and down and staying mostly cold, some of these places have decided to have indoor events. There is one taking place this weekend that you won't want to miss. It'll be a time to get out of the house, have fun, and get to take out some of that long winter frustration.
TWIN FALLS, ID
WOWO News

Lasers May Be the Future of Weed Control

Carbon Robotics is working on what may be the future of weed control in agriculture. They’re building a rectangular vehicle a little smaller than a compact sedan, which rolls across farmland. While it’s moving, the vehicle shoots concentrated bursts of infrared light into the rows. Observers hear audible crackles and get the distinct smell of burning vegetation as weeds smolder next to unscathed crops. Paul Mikesell, the founder of Carbon Robotics, says the unmanned Autonomous Laser Weeder covers 15-20 acres per day and kills up to 100,000 weeds an hour. The infrared lasers shoot from beneath the vehicle’s undercarriage. There’s no manual chopping crew, no soil disturbance beyond the wheel traction, and no herbicide use, an important fact given agriculture’s push toward sustainability. “We spent almost three years designing a system that targets weeds on its own while rolling through a field,” Mikesell says. “It operated entirely on its own and separate from any human action.”
AGRICULTURE
WWLP 22News

Enjoy Adult Laser Tag at Sonny’s Place!

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a little fun for you and your spouse, or a great night out with friends?. Look no further than Sonny’s Place in Somers, CT!. Sonny’s is featuring Adult Laser Tag on February 26th and March 12th. You can log onto their website to make reservations, or give them a call at 860-809-5827. Reservations are not required, but are strongly recommended.
SOMERS, CT
#Farway Wall Laser Level
GeekyGadgets

2022 LG CineBeam 4K laser projectors unveiled

LG has announced that it is launching two new LG CineBeam 4K laser projectors, the LG HU715Q and the HU710P. The new LG CineBeam 4K laser projectors are launching in the USA, the HU710P will cost $2,499 and the HU715Q will cost $2,999. The new CineBeam projectors are excellent choices...
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SPY

Are Laser Vacuums The Next Big Thing in Cleaning Tech?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Cleaning tech as a branch of household gadgets has exploded in recent years due to the convenience of having robot vacuums putter around your home while you relax. iRobot’s Roomba might not be a perfect machine, but damn is it satisfying to click a few buttons in an app and watch it get to work sweeping all the dog hair you’d rather not deal with. The next generation of high-end cleaning tech? Laser vacuums....
ELECTRONICS
ForConstructionPros.com

The Accuracy of Laser Measurement Devices

In ancient times when someone needed to make a measurement, they would turn to something close at hand, often literally a hand. A tradition that originated thousands of years ago in Egypt that is still used today is to measure the height of a horse by “hands” or 4 in. increments. In America, we essentially still use the length of the foot, the width of the finger, and the distance from the nose to the thumb of the out-stretched arm of the 12th century King Henry I of England as the basis of our standard measurements.
ENGINEERING

