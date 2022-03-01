ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Taste typicality” is a foundational and multi-modal dimension of ordinary aesthetic experience

By Yi-Chia Chen
Cover picture for the articleAre individual differences in aesthetic impressions systematic or arbitrary?. We measured “taste typicality” by comparing individuals’ tastes to the average taste. We found that visual and auditory taste typicality was systematically correlated. •. Taste typicality was also the primary way people’s tastes differed from each other....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exp#High Functioning Autism#The Taste#Aesthetics#Summary Aesthetic
