New Fortress Energy reports record quarterly earnings

Click here to read the full article. Former New Balance CEO Rob DeMartini, who most recently was CEO of U.S.A. Cycling, joined Purple as the mattress maker’s new CEO. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFurniture Giant Forks Over $5 Million Settling Hiring Discrimination LawsuitForever 21 Names Winnie Park as New CEOTherapedic Expands With South Korean DealBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO