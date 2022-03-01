ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fortress Energy reports record quarterly earnings

naturalgasworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company is set to deploy its second Fast LNG unit in 2023. Small LNG developer New Fortress Energy reported record quarterly net income on February 28, with Q4 2021 net income of $151mn and full-year net income...

www.naturalgasworld.com

madison

Alliant Energy reports Q4 earnings just under analysts' expectations

Madison-based Alliant Energy Corp. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings up over a year earlier, but just under analysts' expectations. The utility company reported earnings of $95 million, or 35 cents per share, up from $64 million, or 26 cents per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had...
Benzinga

Why FuboTV Shares Are Falling After Roku's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Report

FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) shares are trading lower by 26.1% at $106.90 in sympathy with Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), which reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter net sales guidance below estimates. Traders and investors will be watching for FuboTV's fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday, February 23 after market close....
Benzinga

Fortress Transportation: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortress Transportation missed estimated earnings by 246.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $70.14 million from the same...
Benzinga

Daqo New Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 02:33 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Daqo New Energy missed estimated earnings by 56.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $4.58. Revenue was up $147.82 million from...
Houston Chronicle

Westlake reports ‘record’ earnings as it changes its company name

The Houston-based chemical and materials manufacturer, which changed its name last week to Westlake Corp. from Westlake Chemical Corp., reported record earnings Tuesday as demand for petrochemicals rebounded after falling earlier in the pandemic. The company said it made $644 million in the last three months of the year, nearly...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Celsius Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today reported preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.
Sourcing Journal

Purple Reports Fourth-Quarter Gains, Names New Balance Veteran as CEO

Click here to read the full article. Former New Balance CEO Rob DeMartini, who most recently was CEO of U.S.A. Cycling, joined Purple as the mattress maker’s new CEO. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFurniture Giant Forks Over $5 Million Settling Hiring Discrimination LawsuitForever 21 Names Winnie Park as New CEOTherapedic Expands With South Korean DealBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reuters

Saudi oil minister dropped from U.S. energy conference agenda

HOUSTON, March 4 (Reuters) - A keynote address by Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman at a Houston energy conference was taken off the agenda on Friday, according to an updated calendar. The minister on Wednesday had been added to the CERAWeek 2022 schedule and was to address top...
HOUSTON, TX

