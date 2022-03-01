PowerSmart 21" 80V Electric Snow Blower w/ 6.0Ah Battery $399.99

Samsung has triggered an internal investigation after it was accused of throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on smartphones running its Game Optimizing Service (GOS). As Android Authority reports, the list of apps subject to the performance limitations was uploaded as a spreadsheet to MediaFire. The apps on the list are not limited to games and include popular software and services such as Netflix, TikTok, and Microsoft Office, as well as Samsung's own apps (Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass). However, performance benchmark apps such as 3DMark and GFXBench are not present, which should come as no surprise.
