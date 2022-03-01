ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

PowerSmart 21" 80V Electric Snow Blower w/ 6.0Ah Battery $399.99

By Darshan
techbargains.com
 2 days ago

Amazon has the PowerSmart 21" 80V Electric Snow Blower w/ 6.0Ah Battery for a...

www.techbargains.com

Phone Arena

Best Buy has Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 on sale at higher than ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The confusingly named 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8, released after a lengthy wait just last month, is... certainly not the best Samsung tablet money can buy right now. Unless, of course, you only have a couple hundred bucks to spend on a new Android-based slate with a respectable list of features, in which case this reasonably well-equipped mid-ranger can be a great alternative to Amazon's popular Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer

It seems like technology continues to get smaller and smaller. In the past, cellphones used to be massive, but now you can buy versions that are as powerful as small computers with less bulk than earlier models. A group of scientists at the Chemnitz University of Technology appears to be taking that same approach. Instead of focusing on phones or other tech, though, these researchers want to make batteries much smaller. So far, the result is the world’s smallest battery, which is smaller than a grain of dust.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been leaked, the handset will be made official at Mobile World Congress later this month. Poco will be unveiling the device at a press conference on the 28th of February, the leak has revealed a number of specifications on the handset and also some photos.
CELL PHONES
KRQE News 13

Best wireless car charger

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping your cell phone charged while on the road can be a hassle, especially if your phone is on the verge of dying while you’re driving. Plugging your phone in while driving can be a dangerous distraction. Luckily, nowadays,...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Kylsen portable 4K USB 3.0 Power Delivery hub

If you are in the market for a small portable USB hub you may be interested in the Kylsen created by a team based in San Francisco, California. Designed to provide extra functionality and connectivity when connected to your MacBook or Windows laptop. The small USB hub features 2 x USB 3.0 ports, Thunderbolt 3, 4K HDMI, USB C Data Transfer Port and a handy SD/TF card reader. The USB hub features a retractable cable making it easy to slip into your pocket or bag and available wherever you may be.
TECHNOLOGY
gmauthority.com

Stellantis Reveals First Battery-Electric Jeep

Stellantis this week showed the first images of its new battery-electric Jeep offering, which is set to go on sale in early 2023. The unnamed new Jeep EV will ride on Stellantis’ STLA Small platform – a dedicated EV architecture that will underpin a variety of future compact and subcompact EVs from the automaker’s various mass-market and luxury brands. The vehicle appears to share styling cues with other current small Jeep crossover models like the Renegade and Compass and will serve as a direct rival to other future small GM electric crossovers like the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV.
CARS
Digital Trends

The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is $500 off today

If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, there are a lot of 4K TV deals out there right now. But none of them offer a discount on a 4K TV that’s quite as interesting as the Samsung Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Frame 4K TV is on sale for just $1,000 at Samsung today, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,500. This savings, in combination with free shipping from Samsung, make this one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll find, and one you’ll need to act quickly on, as it isn’t likely to last long.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
PCMag

Samsung Accused of Throttling 10,000 Android Apps to Improve Battery Life

Samsung has triggered an internal investigation after it was accused of throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on smartphones running its Game Optimizing Service (GOS). As Android Authority reports, the list of apps subject to the performance limitations was uploaded as a spreadsheet to MediaFire. The apps on the list are not limited to games and include popular software and services such as Netflix, TikTok, and Microsoft Office, as well as Samsung's own apps (Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass). However, performance benchmark apps such as 3DMark and GFXBench are not present, which should come as no surprise.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
Seekingalpha.com

Ford's potential battery-electric split is called compelling but tricky

Wells Fargo dug into the implications of Ford Motor Company (F -3.8%) potentially separating its battery electric vehicle business from the legacy ICE business. After looking at Ford's (NYSE:F) conflicting targets, Well Fargo noted that the automaker's ICE business could be focused on driving cash flow to fund the growing BEV business, while the BEV business would need to focus on growth to get needed scale and focus on getting vehicles to be incrementally profitable, not necessarily covering the high upfront R&D costs. The firm said it favored a partial spin of the battery electric business into a small tracking stock of which Ford maintained majority control.
ECONOMY
Axios

Electric vehicle batteries complicate effort to put out flaming cargo ship

Lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles have complicated firefighting on a cargo ship that was carrying 4,000 vehicles — including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys — across the Atlantic, Reuters reports. Driving the news: On Monday, João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the nearest port in the island of Faial, told...
CARS
Family Handyman

Multimeter Symbol Guide

Back in the early days of electricity, lab workers could measure electric current in a circuit using an ammeter (galvanometer) and voltage using a voltmeter. From there, they could calculate resistance. In 1920, British postal engineer Donald Macadie invented the AVOmeter, which measured all three quantities (A = amps, V...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

GMC’s electric Hummer battery weighs as much as an entire car

We’ve already seen all the features and off-roading capabilities of GMC’s upcoming all-electric Hummer. But the car manufacturer’s recent report to the Environmental Protection Agency — first spotted by Car and Driver — revealed that the curb weight of this absolute unit of an EV was 9,063 lbs., including its 2,923 lbs. battery.
CARS
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra keyboard cases

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Tab tablets have hit the shelves, and if you want to go big, then the maxed-out model for you is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a beast of a tablet with a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen. But one of the most useful parts of these large tablets is how they can serve as a laptop substitute or alternative when necessary. For that, you need a reliable, tablet-friendly keyboard, preferably one that complements your Tab Ultra case.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

Hyundai increases battery-electric sales target

Nomura kept a Buy rating after taking the CEO Investor Day event held by Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMOF) earlier in the week. Analyst Angela Hong and team identified key points from the presentation including that the company's updated 2030 BEV sales target which is seen as increasingly aggressive over the one disclosed in late 2020, long-term margin guidance and the new vision from the Japanese automaker in software capabilities.
RETAIL

