ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Structure Matters: Business, Security Selection, Portfolio Strategy, Lifestyle, Process Solution

By Dan Weiskopf, ETF Professor
etftrends.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStressed about your Finances and Portfolio Strategy?. These days, there is a great deal of negative sentiment shaking confidence in markets. Near-term headlines overwhelmingly highlight rising risks and lack a tone of confidence in the future. Are we in a “Bear Market?” When did we enter it?....

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

3 Portfolio Strategies That Made Me A Millionaire

This is going to be a simple portfolio strategy type article, but perhaps one of the most important lessons I write for novice as well as intermediate investors. The word "Millionaire" conjures up interesting visuals for most people and most investors. Often when I speak to people who have reached that goal, what they think about is very different than what people who are still aiming for that goal consider.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Coinspeaker

KPMG Continues Crypto Movement with NFT Purchase

The move to purchase the World of Women is intended to encourage more women to venture into the NFT space. The Canadian branch of KPMG has acquired the World of Women (WoW) NFT #2681, blue skin and wavy-haired woman NFT for 25 ETH marking its first foray into the fast-paced asset class, alongside an Ethereum Name Service domain name. This was revealed by an announcement made by the bank on February 28.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

My Portfolio Strategy For Times Of Volatility

My portfolio is unique in that it is heavily invested in real assets. The market has been drifting lower lately, and it really isn't that surprising when you consider that:. Inflation is at a 40-year high and appears uncontrollable. Interest rates are expected to be hiked in the near term.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Ukraine Invasion Raises Stock Market Risks And Rewards Inflation Portfolio Strategy

We have entered a new inflationary cycle. Today's record inflation unequivocally shows that we have entered a new inflation cycle. With the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, inflation risks will increase further due to new supply chain problems and commodity shortages associated with military engagements. Historically, commodities and the S&P 500 are inversely correlated. With inflation rising, soaring energy and commodity prices should continue to pressure the S&P 500 for the next several years. The investment consequence of this new inflation cycle is a critical investment paradigm shift from the deflationary environment of the last 13 years. Whereas technology, growth stocks, and bonds had generated persistent high returns, now commodities and inflation beneficiaries will decisively outperform while technology, growth stocks, and bonds will underperform.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Investment Decisions#Inflation#Interest Rates
pymnts

Companies Seek Help Buying, Managing SaaS Applications

For most companies, technology is a top-five line item on a profit and loss (P&L) statement; for many, it’s in the top two. And software is accounting for an ever-growing portion of that spending. “Every company in the world is — for the most part — becoming increasingly reliant...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of New York Mellon to use Chainalysis software for crypto compliance

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) will be the first global systematically important bank (G-SIB) to use Chainalysis compliance software in its risk management program, as part of its strategy to develop cryptocurrency services for its clients. The move comes about a year after BNY Mellon (BK) said it would...
ECONOMY
@growwithco

Small Business TikTok Strategy

Here are five tips for developing a killer TikTok strategy for your small business. TikTok’s rapidly growing popularity makes it an important focus for small businesses looking for authentic and creative ways to connect with customers. This platform, which favors short-form, audio-driven video content and pop culture trends, is different from any other popular social media channel, and if your brand wants to succeed here, you’ll need to take a thoughtful approach.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

Cannabis Retail And Lifestyle Brand Superette Buys Cannoe, Secures $5M Financing

Marijuana retail and lifestyle brand Superette Inc. announced the acquisition of Cannoe Corp. and concurrent $5 milllion financing in a transformative transaction. Superette’s acquisition of Cannoe brings immediate and meaningful scale to its retail operations, doubling its footprint to 12 operating stores, with four locations to be finalized in 2022. The addition of Cannoe’s six stores will give Superette exposure to new areas and key brand driven markets including highly frequented cottage and resort towns.
BUSINESS
@growwithco

Purpose-Led Business Strategies

Execs and founders from established brands and emerging players like STATE Bags and Girlfriend Collective discuss leveraging impact initiatives to build long-term customer relationships. Why it matters:. Today, a brand represents more than just the things or services it sells, but the stances and the actions it takes as well.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

China Nears Fully Cashless Economy

China has taken two steps closer to a fully cashless economy after two small private Chinese banks announced last month that they would end services related to bank notes and coins, according to a South China Morning Post report Friday (Feb. 4). Beijing-based Zhongguancun Bank will end cash services, including...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

A Black Venture Capital Fund Wants To Help Minority Health-Tech Startup Companies

The Jumpstart Nova venture capital fund, started by Marcus Whitney is investing in Black-led health-tech firms. Marcus Whitney, the co-founder of Jumpstart Nova, told CNBC he started the VC fund in Nashville after feeling a cultural shift from investors after the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement and the focus on racial equity. Whitney had little trouble finding companies to invest in and launched Jumpstart Nova in 2021 to exclusively invest in Black-led health-tech firms.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

JAG Insurance Group Taps TradeStation Crypto For Corporate Treasury Solution

TradeStation is a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology. The company is a subsidiary of Monex Group and was founded initially under the name Omega Research, prior to transforming into a self-clearing online securities brokerage. What Happened: TradeStation will provide JAG Insurance Group, a commercial insurance agency, with...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy