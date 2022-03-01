Structure Matters: Business, Security Selection, Portfolio Strategy, Lifestyle, Process Solution

We have entered a new inflationary cycle. Today's record inflation unequivocally shows that we have entered a new inflation cycle. With the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, inflation risks will increase further due to new supply chain problems and commodity shortages associated with military engagements. Historically, commodities and the S&P 500 are inversely correlated. With inflation rising, soaring energy and commodity prices should continue to pressure the S&P 500 for the next several years. The investment consequence of this new inflation cycle is a critical investment paradigm shift from the deflationary environment of the last 13 years. Whereas technology, growth stocks, and bonds had generated persistent high returns, now commodities and inflation beneficiaries will decisively outperform while technology, growth stocks, and bonds will underperform.

