After 139 years of coal mining, Peabody expands into solar

By Bloomberg News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeabody Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. coal producer, is expanding into clean energy. The St. Louis-based company is forming a joint venture with Riverstone Credit Parters and Summit Partners Credit Advisors to develop utility-scale solar projects on land around retired coal mines, according to a statement Tuesday. The move...

Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
HuffingtonPost

Biden's Offshore Wind Sale Brings In Record $4.3 Billion

The Biden administration’s first offshore wind lease sale raked in an astonishing $4.37 billion in high bids — more than any offshore energy auction in U.S. history, including all oil and gas lease sales. The record sale, which the Interior Department announced Friday, offered up six tracts totaling...
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
KEYT

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected a takeover bid from Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield. They want AGL to shift faster away from coal-fired power. The preliminary and non-binding offer was for $5.8 billion, or $5.39 per share. AGL said it undervalued the company and wasn’t in shareholders’ best interests. Cannon-Brookes, who founded software company Atlassian, said he would continue negotiating with the AGL board. Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said energy companies, as providers of an essential service, had a responsibility to put consumers first. Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator said AGL is the nation’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8% of the nation’s total emissions.
IFLScience

"Infinity Train" That Never Needs To Recharge In Development, Says Mining Firm

The development of the world’s first "infinity train", which will use electric and gravitational energy to never run out of juice, has been announced by an Australian mining firm following their acquisition of an advanced engineering firm. The move pushes forward their goal of zero emissions – a difficult...
Bay News 9

Duke Energy company announces it will stop using coal

The energy used to turn on the lights is quickly changing track and coming from new sources. Duke Energy says it will eliminate its use of coal by 2035. Currently, Duke relies on coal for around 20% of its energy. The decision follows the N.C. clean energy law and Biden...
The Independent

Solar panels used to ‘make water out of air’ and grow crops in desert

Scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully piloted new solar technology, which is able to draw moisture from the air in sufficient quantities to grow plants, while also producing electricity.The technique works in environments including deserts, and could offer a sustainable, relatively low-cost means of improving food and water security for people living in arid environments, the researchers said.The method is based on using a water-absorbing hydrogel underneath the photovoltaic solar panels which helps them stay cool and increases their efficiency, the team said.“A fraction of the world’s population still doesn’t have access to clean water or green power, and many...
The Independent

America’s biggest coal producer is getting into solar power

America’s biggest coal producer is taking the plunge on renewables by launching a joint venture in solar power. Peabody Energy Corp. announced on Tuesday that it has launched R3 Renewables with two investment firms to build utility-scale solar projects on or near former coal mining operations.The St. Louis-based company will develop 3.3 Gigawatts (GW) of solar - enough to power about 2 million homes - and 1.6 GW of battery storage capacity over the next five years. R3 Renewables will develop on large tracts of land in Indiana and Illinois. “We are pleased to announce this new joint venture...
BGR.com

Revolutionary new solar panels don’t need sunlight to generate energy

The idea of solar panels that don’t need sunlight might sound crazy, but it’s not completely impossible. As a cornerstone of the revolution to bring more clean energy to people, solar panels have become one of the best options out there. However, these energy conductors have one fatal flaw. They require direct sunlight to create energy. What if we could remove that flaw, though? That was the idea behind AuREUS, a new solar panel that doesn’t rely on direct sunlight to generate energy.
LiveScience

Are solar panels worth it? How to save money and energy

Are solar panels worth it when it comes to saving money on your energy bills?. In recent years, it's a question more and more people are asking. In 2020, the global output for solar power energy was 156 terawatt-hours, according to the International Energy Agency. Over 13,400 megawatts of that energy was produced by the United Kingdom, which accounted for over a million installations, according to the UK Government. Between 2020 and 2021, the installation of solar panels also increased by an impressive 1.6%. The solar energy market is projected to grow 20.5% to $222.3 billion (around £164 billion) from 2019 to 2026, according to ResearchandMarkets.com.
