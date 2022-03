Most consider Jamaree Salyer to be an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Out of Pace Academy, Salyer, a five-star in the 2018 recruiting class, was ranked the No. 1 interior offensive lineman for his cycle. However, the majority of his time at Georgia was spent on the outside. That was mostly out of the Bulldogs’ necessity, but Salyer believes it can translate over as he makes the jump to the professional ranks.

