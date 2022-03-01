O3 Mining’s Marban open pit M&I resources boosted by 29%

Great Panther released its updated resource estimates for its two Mexican assets, Topia and GMC last month. 2021 was a year to forget for investors in the precious metals space, with few sanctuaries from the selling pressure, and many names down over 40%. However, one of the worst performers was Great Panther Mining (GPL), down 74%, which should be no surprise given the pathetic FY2021 operating results. As we begin 2022, there's added uncertainty related to a fine, a recent underwhelming resource update, and cost guidance that translates to razor-thin margins. So, with one small Tier-2 jurisdiction asset that relies on mining resources (Topia) and one Tier-2 jurisdiction asset with a small reserve base (Tucano), GPL continues to be uninvestable and a name that's best to avoid.
Comments / 0