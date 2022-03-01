ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

O3 Mining’s Marban open pit M&I resources boosted by 29%

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff
mining.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO3 Mining (TSXV: OIII) has updated the resource estimate for its 100% owned Marban project located in Val-d’Or, Québec, showing a total of 67.2 million tonnes in open pit measured and indicated (M&I) resources at an average gold grade of 1.07 g/t, for 2.3 million oz. of contained...

www.mining.com

