MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South City Museum & Cultural Center (SCMCC) announced a collaboration with the Memphis Museum of Science & History (MoSH). The museum will celebrate South Memphis, an area of the city that has produced some of Memphis’ most notable civic leaders, entrepreneurs, politicians, artists, and athletes, and is well known for its cultural contributions to the Memphis community.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO