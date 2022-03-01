ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Tips in Staying Fit and Healthy

By David E.
finehomesandliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA healthy lifestyle is critical to living a long and fulfilling life. The current pandemic highlighted the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. It can be challenging to maintain a healthy lifestyle with so many distractions, temptations, and obstacles in the way. However, it is not impossible. With these tips for...

www.finehomesandliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

5 Low-Sugar Foods Doctors Say You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight

There are so many fad diets, supplements and weight loss shakes on the market that promise weight loss results fast, but the only thing that truly causes weight loss is creating a calorie deficit with your diet (ie. taking in fewer calories than you put out). Eating low-calorie, low-sugar foods will allow you to munch frequently, while never losing weight. It is that simple, doctors say.
DIETS
L.A. Weekly

This Everyday Activity Can Help You Lose A Lot Of Weight

A new study showed strong connections between weight loss and proper sleep habits. A new study found links between weight loss and an activity we normally do, one that doesn’t ask for much effort. Published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, the study showed that people who slept more could cut significant calories from their days.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Whole Grain You Should Eat To Speed Up Fat Loss

When trying to lose weight, one of the most important things you can do is center your diet around fiber-rich foods. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber and ultimately, can keep you feeling full and satiated for longer (making it less likely that you’ll eat more later on). Apart from helping with fat loss, whole grains are often linked to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes, cancers, etc.
DIETS
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Calories#Weight Gain#Processed Foods#Cert
goodhousekeeping.com

13 Healthy Carbs That Are Seriously Good for You, According to a Dietitian

Carbohydrates are an essential part of a healthy diet although they have gotten a bad rap over the years — thanks to the popularity of carb restricted diets like keto and Atkins, among others. Many foods contain carbohydrates, and it’s the type of carbs you consume that is important. Complex carbs are full of fiber and other nutrients, these are the ones you should aim to include over simple carbohydrates found in sugary beverages, sweetened dairy products, and white, refined grains like rice, pasta, and bread.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

The Best Foods to Eat If You Have Heart Disease

No matter how hectic our lives get, our health—specifically, our heart health—should always be a top priority. After all, we know that smoke-free, active lifestyle is the ticket to keeping our tickers working properly and to lowering heart disease profiles. However, if you already have cardiovascular disease, you are likely doing whatever you can to manage it. You might be having ongoing conversations with your cardiologist, taking medication, exercising safely, and re-thinking your diet. If you're not, we can help with that last point: In addition to maintaining a balanced lifestyle, introducing a few disease-fighting foods into the mix can also combat heart health problems, explain Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., FAHA, a senior scientist and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston (she also helped write the newest AHA Dietary Statement) and Bridgette Becker, a functional nutritionist, holistic health practitioner, and yoga instructor at The Ranch.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

Hippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said, "Let food be thy medicine," recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. "I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food," he warns, adding that...
GREENFIELD, MA
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Here are 6 healthy tips to lower your high blood pressure

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Agree: These ‘Healthy’ Foods Could Be To Raising Your Heart Disease Risk

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? Although things like genetics and medications can make your heart health worse, the best way to prevent heart disease is through a healthy lifestyle, encompassing a balanced, nutritious diet and regular exercise. Knowing what foods you should avoid is just as important as what foods you should be taking in. However, these days the market is so incredibly saturated with products that can be confusing or misleading. Knowing how to read nutrition facts and translate what they mean is essential for creating a healthy diet that promotes long term heart health. We asked Dr. David Sabgir, cardiologist, and founder of Walk With a Doc what foods you should look out for and how to shop with your health in mind.
HEALTH
KOMO News

Experts say nutrition and exercise can help control Type 2 diabetes

Some people with Type 2 diabetes need to take medication. Others can manage their blood sugar levels by improvements to diet and lifestyle. Registered dietician Amy Kimberlain, a spokesperson for the National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says figure out what your eating, and start making small but significant changes.
FITNESS
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy