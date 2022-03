NFL draft expert Mel Kiper junior is now up to mock draft 2.0. and in his latest predictions, he sees the Dallas Cowboys getting another first-round steal for the second year in a row. The Cowboys struck gold in last year’s draft when they selected Micah Parsons, out of Penn State with the No.11 pick. Parsons would go on to have a superstar caliber rookie season on his way to capturing last year’s rookie of the year award. Although the Cowboys do not have a high selection in the first round of the 2022 draft, Kiper has Purdue Boilermakers edge rusher George Karlaftis sliding to the Cowboys at No.24.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO