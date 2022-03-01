A developer wanted to build on Boca Raton’s beach. Here’s how the battle has intensified.

Empty beach lot at 2500 N. Ocean Blvd in Boca Raton, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A battle over building homes on the beach is heating up with a developer filing yet another lawsuit — this time centering on a fight over public records.

The legal clash has lasted many years in Boca Raton, hinging on whether Delray Beach-based Azure Development can build on valuable land at 2500 and 2600 N. Ocean Blvd., a site situated along the city’s stretch of beaches that is largely untouched, free of the high-rises seen in many other coastal communities across the region.

The city and neighbors say the beach should belong to the public, not a small number of private landowners and condo dwellers. But the developer argues it has the right to build, now accusing the city of withholding records that could help its case.

“For over 15 years, through a pattern of bureaucratic abuse, the City has successfully delayed, denied and outspent all applicants seeking to develop the 2500 and 2600 Properties,” Azure says in its newly filed lawsuit. “These administrative efforts are part of the City’s effort to illegally take the properties or to force a sale of the 2500 and 2600 Properties to the City at far less than fair value.”

A demand for housing

With a huge influx of new residents to the region in the past two years and real estate dwindling, real estate experts says the main way to build is up. But building near the beaches can be a contentious endeavor, with disputes surfacing in communities such as Delray Beach , Fort Lauderdale , Hillsboro Beach and Hollywood .

In Boca Raton, the battle started in 2018 when Azure presented plans to the city to build two buildings — a duplex and a large home — on a site east of State Road A1A owned by Natural Lands LLC since 2017, according to property records.

The developer was seeking a change to zoning regulations in a place where development was largely prohibited since 2016.

Drawing opposition

Some neighbors and environmentalists opposed Azure’s proposal, worried about the idea of such buildings rising as well as how it could hurt plants and the habitat for sea turtles and other animals.

The city initially approved the request for the home in 2015. But following a recommendation from its Environmental Advisory Board, the city rejected it and then, along with the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, tried to buy and preserve the land for public use later that year.

A debate ensued between the city and the Beach and Parks District, an independent taxing agency separate from the city, on how they would acquire the two sites Azure wanted to develop. Ultimately, the land remained in private hands, but the city continued to oppose Azure’s attempts to develop the land.

Turning to the courts

In 2019, the company sued the city , saying the city had deprived the company of its right to build on its land. Azure argued that the City Council cut the developer’s presentation on its proposal short and voted unanimously against its request.

Joanne O’Connor, a lawyer representing Azure, referred questions to Robert Sweetapple, another attorney representing the developer. Sweetapple couldn’t be reached for comment, but years ago had said the city is “not going to wear this client out.”

That lawsuit is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, a new lawsuit was filed Feb. 18, with Azure this time accusing the city of refusing to provide public records in 2019. That year, the developer requested emails, text messages, social media messages and other communications involving City Council members, members of an environmental panel and other people.

Azure says some records were released after the city denied having them. It contends a city advisory board member deleted text messages.

It wants the city to produce records and a review IT records of city-owned and privately-owned devices of past and present city officials. It has asked the court to declare the city’s alleged failure to provide records unlawful.

‘Little more than conjecture’

The city has denied any wrongdoing, including any violation of public records laws. As it defends itself, it argued that Azure and its lawyers have submitted dozens of “vague and broadly worded categories” of records.

In response to the initial legal case, the city said it had already turned over tens of thousands of pages of records and still was working to fulfill open requests.

Lawyers representing the city said the developer wasn’t clear about what it was looking for, which made it difficult for them to search for records. The city accused Azure and its attorneys of continuing to pursue legal action based on “little more than conjecture and conspiracy theories.” The advisory board member who was accused of deleting texts said she wasn’t told to preserve them until she was subpoenaed, court records show.

Anne Marie Connolly, a city spokeswoman, said the city will defend itself against the newest lawsuit, but declined to comment further.

