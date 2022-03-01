UM offensive coordinator Josh Gattis talks Tyler Van Dyke, spring football, recruiting and more

Josh Gattis’ first spring as Miami’s offensive coordinator is right around the corner, and the reigning Broyles Award winner is ready to get started.

“I’m excited to get to work with our guys,” Gattis told WQAM on Tuesday morning . “Obviously, it’s a long way between now and September. As the years have gone in this profession, I’ve kind of gone away from laying out expectations, but we’ve got some work to do.”

The Hurricanes’ first spring practice is March 7, leading up to Miami’s spring game on April 16. UM’s new offensive coordinator said Miami’s players are eager to receive instruction from the new staff.

“I feel blessed to be in this position and have such an amazing offensive staff,” Gattis said. “The second part, our players, the one thing that I’ve noticed — and the only thing I can tell you really about our guys right now — is they’re hungry to be coached. They want to be coached to every small little detail. And that’s what’s going to allow you to build something special. If you come in and everyone’s got a wall built up and they don’t want to be coached, then it’s going to be hard to break through those barriers. But for our guys right now, they’re embracing the culture that we’re trying to establish and they’re looking forward to the challenges we’ve got ahead.”

Gattis, who won the Broyles Award last season as the nation’s top assistant coach, inherits an offense with at least one premier weapon: rising sophomore Tyler Van Dyke, who was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021.

“You saw his confidence continue to grow each and every week last year, and so we’ve got to be able to carry that over,” Gattis said. “We’ve got to be able to carry that confidence over from Year 1 to Year 2.”

Gattis is also looking to work on the Hurricanes’ running backs. Last year, Miami averaged only 127.67 rushing yards per game, which was 97th in the nation and 12th in the ACC.

“When you think about the great Miami football teams, you’re talking about the Frank Gores, the Willis McGahees, the Edgerrin James,” Gattis said. “You could go on and on with some of the most talented running backs who have played here in Miami, and so we’ve got to improve that. We’ve got really good running backs. We’ve got to make sure we’re committed to running the ball successfully.”

Gattis also explained what drew him to the Hurricanes, citing coach Mario Cristobal’s vision for the program and the opportunity of coaching in Florida.

“It was really just the vision that he had,” Gattis said. “Obviously, in the coaching profession, we have jobs that we have a tremendous amount of respect for, and this is one. ... I remember coming down to Miami, playing in the old Orange Bowl, and it was like the scene from the Little Giants where you’re just screaming, ‘Blow the whistle!’”

Gattis, who played at Wake Forest, said a major part of Miami’s appeal was the number of talented players who can be drawn to the Hurricanes.

“For a lot of college football programs, you can build a really good football team,” Gattis said. “But at Miami, what makes it different is you can build a really good NFL team if you get this thing rolling with the amount of players that you can recruit and develop and go on to be first-round, high-level NFL draft picks.”

The new Hurricanes offensive coordinator said Cristobal has devoted more energy to recruiting than any head coach he has worked with. Cristobal’s first recruiting class at Miami is ranked 15th in the nation.

“I thought I’ve been around some really good coaches in recruiting, but coach Cristobal has set the bar high,” Gattis said. “It cannot be matched. Just the energy, the enthusiasm, the effort. He’s recruiting harder than most assistant coaches across the country, and he’s doing that as a head coach. Just constantly engaging recruits and their families.”

Gattis said it was always difficult for him to recruit South Florida players to other schools outside the state and that Miami needs to keep bringing top local players.

“It was tough to get kids from south Florida because you knew the pride they had in playing for the University of Miami,” Gattis said. “You knew the amount of respect and relationships the high school coaches had to the program. So it was hard. You had to pick and choose your battles. But we’ve got to put that border around South Florida. ... The best players have got to stay home and play for the University of Miami.”

Although Tuesday morning’s interview was largely positive, Gattis also admitted to a minor Miami faux pas: Despite being on the job for nearly a month, he hasn’t sampled any Cuban coffee yet.

“I haven’t had any Cuban coffee,” Gattis said. “I’m not a big coffee drinker, but I do have quite a few Diet Cokes every day.”