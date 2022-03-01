ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Time off has done wonders for Heat’s Tyler Herro; Spoelstra compares Adebayo to Draymond Green

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Sometimes even Boy Wonder needs his rest. And it apparently has done wonders for Tyler Herro.

Between missing four of five games prior to the All-Star break due to knee pain and then getting that week off, as well, the third-year Miami Heat guard has reemerged as his best self.

In the three games since returning, Herro has averaged 27.3 points, with at least 20 in each.

“I think the break helped, for sure,” Herro said, with the Heat turning their attention to the back-to-back set of road games that opens Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks and concludes Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. “The All-Star break is always good for everybody, and then I had an extra couple of days with my knee being sore.

“So it was like a gift and a curse at the same time. I feel good, ready to keep playing and ready to finish out the year. So I’m just trying to keep it rolling and stay confident.”

Herro has particularly played in attack mode, with 22 free-throw attempts in his past four appearances, after attempting six in his prior six games.

“I’m a lot stronger now, even if it doesn’t look like it,” he said, listed at 6 feet 5, 205 pounds. “I’m a little bit stronger. And I’m looking for contact now. I embrace contact.

“When I’m driving to the rim, I’m looking get into people’s bodies a little bit more. But I’m still learning. Having Jimmy [Butler] and Kyle [Lowry] out there with me, I’m able to take things from them and continue to pick things up. So I just continue to evolve and keep learning.”

Herro said he has attempted to be more precise with his game, being cast by coach Erik Spoelstra in more of a playmaking role with Lowry away from the team for a family matter.

“I’m really just having the ball in my hands and just trying to make the right read,” he said. “Spo emphasizes every game if we get our turnovers down, we can be one of the top offenses in the league. So just trying to take care of the ball and making the right reads.

“You know, scoring is natural for me. So just being able to continue to make plays for my teammates and I think the rest will come.”

The Heat go into Wednesday with victories in nine of their past 10, two games ahead at the top of the Eastern Conference, but still lacking in national notice, with Thursday’s game at Barclays Center recently removed from TNT’s national schedule.

“Whatever people say, cool,” Herro said. “The playoffs are a whole other season once the regular season is over. So whatever people want to say about us is cool.

“Whatever floats people’s boat, we just want to keep playing as a team. We love each other. We want to keep things rolling and continue to make each other better every game.”

Two-man game

With Bam Adebayo continuing to dominate with his defensive versatility since his return from thumb surgery, Spoelstra said his center stands in a unique fraternity.

“I think he’s deserved to be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year,” Spoelstra said. “He just makes you so dynamic defensively. There’s not many guys in the league that can do what he does — [Warriors forward] Draymond Green, and the list probably stops there.”

Adebayo has 14 blocked shots over his past five games, with at least two blocks in each. He is the first Heat player with at least five straight multi-block games since Hassan Whiteside recorded six straight from Nov. 27, 2018-Dec. 16, 2018.

“He’s really important to what we do and that’s why our defense has really jumped up,” Spoelstra said. “And we were good in those six weeks without him, but it’s gone to a different level with him.”

Lowry out again

The Heat again will be without Lowry for Wednesday’s game. Also listed as out by the Heat are Victor Oladipo (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (neck) and Javonte Smart (G League). Forward Caleb Martin is listed as questionable due to ongoing Achilles soreness. Unlike last week’s trip to New York, Morris did not travel Tuesday with the team.

