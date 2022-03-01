ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to Give Half of 60M Reserve Barrel Oil Release to Combat Price Spike

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The total amount represents about 4 percent of the oil kept in reserves by International Energy Agency member...

Frank2024
2d ago

Top oil companies said they will not invest in oil production while Biden has the war on energy. They are worried about regulations under Biden making investment risky.

Michael Laffargue
2d ago

Biden has been and always we'll be out of his mind. Obviously his dementia gets worse every day. He needs to be tested than impeached.

Sly Eagle
2d ago

That oil is for when we have a war. we need to start drilling like we want to be free of Russian and OPEC oil . 🇺🇲

